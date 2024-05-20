A mechanical engineer has detailed how car owners in Nigeria can stop using petrol for their vehicles

The Nigerian entrepreneur, who specialises in converting vehicles for gas use, said he did the same to his car

The man explained the difference between Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which is cheaper

Dave Omoregie, a Nigerian mechanical engineer, has shared how one can drive a car in the country without using petrol.

Dave, who converted his car to be CNG-powered, said it is economical and environment-friendly.

He noted that Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is not Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). When asked why he ventured into the conversion of cars to CNG use, Dave said:

"I decided to start the conversion of vehicles into a hybrid system of petrol and CNG, where CNG is the primary fuel because it is actually very good for the ecosystem. It is a green gas that releases less carbon emission.

"Another reason is its economic benefit..."

Converting your vehicle into CNG use

In an interview with TRT Afrika, Dave said the conversion of cars to CNG use in Nigeria depends on the type of technology used and the type of vehicle itself.

He explained that some modifications would need to be made to the vehicles when installing CNG. One of these is putting a high-pressure line that passes from the engine all the way to the trunk of the car, where the CNG is installed.

Dave said the high-pressure gas comes to the reducer, which reduces it and passes that reduced pressure to the injector rails.

The injector rails pass the gas through nozzles that would be drilled side by side with the original injector. An electronic control unit is also installed.

Legit.ng reported that the federal government would launch 27,000 CNG buses and tricycles in May.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians share their thoughts on CNG

Onasco Web Technology said:

"Also can cng works on Benz ml 500 v8 engine Jeep."

Dagbolu said:

"How come many i know who converted to CNG have reverted back to petrol sighting damage to engine... I need to know pls b4 converting."

Empress Remilekun said:

"Hmmmm! I ain't to sure ide be comfy knowing I have a cylinder in my trunk with this horrid heat!!! It's scary just thinking about it."

evansezeruo said:

"Hmm, what’s the hazard when such car crashes on accident. Explosion ?"

Me said:

"I have a Benz C180 how much will it cost me and the time frame to install it for me pls."

FG to roll out vehicles running on CNG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had fixed a date to roll out vehicles running on cheaper fuel.

The PCNGI scheme’s director and chief executive, Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, saying that the initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu’s government commitment to boosting sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions.

He disclosed that there would be a series of activities leading up to the highly expected nationwide deployment plan to be launched on May 29, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng