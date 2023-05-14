A Nigerian youth dating two ladies at the same time has proudly shown them off on social media

The young man took a swipe at those dating only one woman, saying they are really missing out

He went on to speak on his marriage plans and revealed that one of the ladies seems to be jealous

A young Nigerian man, @innowire__1, has caused a stir online as he showed off his two girlfriends.

According to the youth, he loves them both and has plans of settling down with them in a polygamous union.

He has two girlfriends and claims he loves them both. Photo Credit: @innowire_1

Source: TikTok

Via his TikTok page, the young man keeps netizens entertained and updated about his relationship with the ladies.

In one of his posts, he revealed that one of the ladies is Ghanaian and that one named Loveth is a jealous lover.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He knocked those dating only one woman, saying they are missing out. In a video showing off his lovers, he noted that it is not easy having two girlfriends.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

angel said:

"Yeye boy u no dey shame u wan marry two wife yeye."

Joy Chioma said:

"Where the second babe de looksee camera here."

Loveth Akogwu said:

"But i can see little resemblance here oo."

user3156094070716 said:

"And looks like they are both pregnant sef waaah father bernard courage oh its not easy."

user2832897439696 said:

"One no dy see road well na why."

That_RICH__MF said:

"This one face Ghana but she’s looking at India."

Blessing12 said:

"My dear u no get joy ooooh."

annogamba said:

"Pls out of d two who are u going to get married to, i come in peace."

Man shows off his two girlfriends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had flaunted his two girlfriends online.

The unnamed man resides in the same abode with his two girlfriends identified as Olivia and Shanice.

A stunned Twitter user @_EtniesJags shared a video of the couple, writing, "He’s living the life with 2 girlfriends." In the clip which has been watched over a million times, he is seen in a fine outfit as he introduced the beautifully dressed ladies one after the other.

He said together they are the San Diego Royalty, while the ladies are his queens. The start of the clip showed the trio sleeping together on the same bed. The ladies seem to have an understanding and looked happy.

Source: Legit.ng