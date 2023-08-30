A woman has shared a video of her boyfriend's reaction after she confronted him about his cheating habit

In a video, the man reacted like someone who felt bitter about his actions and this attracted mixed reactions from netizens

The angry woman however stood her ground and demanded that her boyfriend leaves immediately

A woman has shared the intense reaction of her boyfriend after being confronted with evidence of his affair with her best friend.

The man displayed a sign of regret as he repeatedly hit himself while pleading for forgiveness.

Man reacts dramatically after girlfriend confronted him for cheating Photo credit: @instablog9ja/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Woman refuses to forgive cheating boyfriend

However, the woman stood her ground, refusing any physical contact and demanding that he leaves.

"You have to go, why are you still here", she asked.

She already made up her mind about ending the relationship, despite her boyfriend's remorseful actions and pleas for another chance.

Reactions as lady shares boyfriend's reaction after confronting him for cheating

The situation highlighted the emotional turmoil caused by the betrayal of a partner and the complexity of navigating such difficult circumstances.

@lovelyn_gideon said:

“Lmao but when u were cheating with her best friend you could BREATHE!”

@yur_lover said:

“Everything Rihana said in Take a bow.”

@lysah_girl reacted:

“They always cheating with the best friends. Like out of all the women in this life.”

@meeshellsayzay commented:

“He can't breathe! 4 Okay, there's plenty oxygen outside. Get going and stop scaring the cat!”

@omalichawa_ commented:

“Narcissist behavior. A deep narcissist run from him."

@richmanswife_ said:

“He's scaring the cat abeg, make e comot.”

@priscillia_oluchi_ reacted:

“Awww! Nollywood, pls come get him! That's where his talent lies. So lovely!”

@zubbies_closet said:

“The first 3 times you'll catch them, this and tears will be their reaction, afterwards they won't care whether you catch them or not cos they feel you staying means you're okay with it and can cope with it and still be the sweet understanding girly or wife.”

Source: Legit.ng