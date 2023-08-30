Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is back in the news after he had words for his detractors on social media

The movie star shared a video of himself admiring his good looks and he noted that he is finer than all the people beefing him

Yul’s video sparked a series of heated reactions from netizens with a number of them bashing the film star

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has now fired back at his haters on social media with a new post.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of himself admiring his good looks.

Yul was seen moving his face from side to side as he continued to show all of his angles while appreciating his own appearance.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie says he's finer than his haters. Photos: @yuledochie

According to the movie star, he has noticed that he is more good looking than all of the people hating on him. He wrote:

“Have you noticed something? All the people beefing me, I'm finer than all of them.”

See his video below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie says he’s finer than his haters

As expected, Yul’s post quickly caught the attention of his followers and many of them trooped to his comment section to react. While a few of them agreed about his good looks, others slammed him and claimed he used a filter in the video.

Read some of their comments below:

bobrisky222:

“I love ur shade ❤️”

officialbblessingceo:

“We know,we can't take that one away.”

eekfertility:

“Odogwu and odiegwu can never be the same thing .”

oluwayemiisi:

“A 41 years old man using filter. This is the height. ”

adaeze.chi:

“Filter na your mate??? Remember to sign the papers while at it.”

akinwande392:

“Remove the filter let see.”

smart_wears_collections_:

“Remove filter first ”

