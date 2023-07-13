A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United States of America, USA has returned to take her boyfriend abroad

A Nigerian lady who lives in the United States, USA, has returned to Nigeria and taken her boyfriend.

The interesting story was told on Twitter by @deenayaah, who said the lady in question is her friend.

Before the lady returned to Nigeria to pick up her boyfriend, the young man was said to have been jobless for three years.

No quality men in America, lady says

Deenayaah said the reason her friend came back to pick up her boyfriend was because there were no quality men where she lives

She was trying to illustrate the fact that not all men are bad and that Nigerian men should be valued.

She wrote on Twitter:

"A friend of ours actually flew down to Nigeria to get her boyfriend, that has been jobless for 3 years since losing his job back to the US, simply because no quality men or in fact no men at all, Nigerian men are one of the best in the world, but we don't value them enough Why?"

See her tweet below:

Reactions as lady takes her boyfriend abroad

@SonOfaBlacksmth said:

"Tomorrow now if he coughs you people will call him the worst man in the world. Na social media give una wrong expectation and wrong Idea of committed relationship and marriage. I hope things work out well for them."

@chi_agozie7 commented:

"She searched and didn’t find one so she went back."

@HabeebahMore said:

"I will come back to Nigeria to pick my man if only he has been good to me."

