On the 20th of June, 23-year-old Roid Fajingbesi departed Otuoke by 5:00 am to embark on a daring bicycle journey that would be filled with ups and downs, including an accident.

Three days after he took off, the Federal University Otuoke (FUO) fresh graduate arrived in Lagos and was hosted by Zazu crooner Portable.

He shares with Legit.ng, in this exclusive interview, his experiences during the trip and what inspired him.

Roid Fajingbesi rode to Lagos from Bayelsa on a bicycle. Photo Credit: Roid Fajingbesi

Roid Fajingbesi sold land, took overdraft from bank

it is interesting to note that Roid Fajingbesi, popularly known as Roidfaj, embarked on a similar trip in June 2022 and succeeded. While he completed the last one in three days, his plan was to make this year's own shorter but things didn't work out the way he envisaged.

But before then, he shared how he sold a piece of land and took an overdraft to prepare and fund the daunting trip.

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, the fresh graduate said he realised after his planning phase that he didn't have a good bicycle for the journey and this made him sell his land and also take an overdraft. In his words:

"To address this, I sold a piece of land I had acquired years ago to settle my debts with KUDA and fix my bicycle to make it roadworthy.

"Although I still needed funds for the journey, accommodation, meals, and bicycle maintenance, a miracle happened. I received approximately $91 as a referral bonus, equivalent to about 68,000 naira. With this, I could proceed with the journey."

Roidfaj's had an accident during the 3-day trip

Roidfaj said he had an accident on the morning of the first day and also broke one of his phone's screens in the process but was not discouraged. He said:

"Unfortunately, I had an accident that morning, and although I didn't realize the severity of it at the time, I broke one of my phone screens.

"Despite this setback, I continued with the journey. When I reached Yenagoa, it started raining, but I continued riding in the rain. During a live video, Portable joined and expressed his anticipation of my arrival, offering prayers and motivation."

Upon overcoming the accident problem, he was then faced with poor road conditions, cold weather and injuries.

"I encountered a challenging roadblock caused by poor road conditions and tanker drivers. It took considerable time to navigate the traffic, and by the time I cleared it, it was around 7 pm. I managed to ride to Benin City that night, where I stayed in a hotel to rest.

"I arrived at the hotel around 9 pm, deviating from the initial plan of reaching Ore in Ondo State that same day. Delays caused by the casualties affected my progress."

He continued:

"On the second day, June 21st, 2023, I resumed the ride at 6 am. However, due to the rain, cold weather, and the previous day's injuries, my body reacted negatively, and I felt feverish throughout the day.

"Despite the fever, I pushed forward, but I couldn't reach Lagos State as planned due to the physical discomfort. Instead, I stopped in Omotosho, Ondo State.

"On the third day, June 22nd, 2023, I was still 194 km behind schedule to reach Lagos State. With the lingering fever, I managed to arrive in Lagos that night but couldn't beat my previous record. Nevertheless, I stuck to the agenda of the events."

Portable hosted him like a hero

Roidfaj recounted his encounter with Portable. According to him, he was able to reach Portable before the commencement of the trip to notify him of his plan to stop by and got a favourable response.

Roidfaj was received amid a rousing welcome from the Zazu crooner. He detailed his encounter with the singer as follows:

"When I arrived at Odogwu Bar, there was a grand welcome with standing ovation. I was treated like a hero and warmly received by Portable's entire Zeh Nation crew, his record label. Portable personally took me to where I would stay for the night and told me to order anything I wanted, with the bill on him.

"On June 25th, 2023, still under Portable's care, I spent the entire day at his bar. He even gifted me a wristwatch and instructed his staff to serve me whatever I desired. It was a day filled with fun and excitement."

Having equalled his record set a year ago, the fresh graduate revealed his next bicycle trip would be tagged Roidfaj Ride for health and would be dedicated to the less privileged folks in need of medical support.

