Following a seizure, a 500 level FUTA student passed away few days to the start of their examination

The deceased, Akeredolu Clinton Ayomide, lost his life due to alleged lack of professionalism by the university's health centre

The loss of the young Nigerian student caused his colleagues to stage a protest in and around campus, disrupting movements

Akure, Ondo state - Undergraduates of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Friday, August 25, staged a protest over the sudden death of a 500-level student of the tertiary institution, Akeredolu 'Clinton' Ayomide.

Ayomide slumped and died on the evening of Thursday, August 24.

A student's sudden death led to a protest in FUTA, Akure, on Friday, August 25. Academic activities were grounded as a result. Photo credit: Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA)

Students blame school clinic for colleague's death

The students blocked the ever-busy Akure/Ilesha road for several hours causing travellers to be stranded, Nigerian Tribune reported.

They alleged that the institution’s medical center lacked basic amenities, resulting in the death of Ayomide, The Punch's report noted.

Legit.ng understands that the 2022/2023 first semester examinations of FUTA will begin on Wednesday, 30th August, 2023.

One of the students, who spoke with journalists explained:

“We rushed him to the health center around 8:30 pm. When we got there, there was power outage, and throughout the oxygen set up, CPR and injections they gave him, the light wasn’t restored.

"We had to use our flashlights. This is hard to believe that there’s no backup power supply in the clinic."

FUTA student's death: University reacts

However, in the institution’s reaction to the death of the student, the Director, Corporate Communication, Adegbenro Adebanjo, called for calm and appealed to the protesting students.

The statement partly reads:

“From reports pieced together, Ayomide Akeredolu slumped in his hostel and all attempts and medical intervention at resuscitation even at the Health Centre failed with the doctors recording that he was brought in dead."

