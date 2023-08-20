A Nigerian cyclist, Emmi Wuks, caused a stir online some days ago after he embarked on a road journey from Benue to Lagos by bicycle to meet music star Davido

Clips of the young man arriving in Lagos on Saturday evening, August 19, 2023, trended online after some group of people went out to receive him

Emma Chuks arrived in Lagos 15-days after he embarked on his trip to meet his music idol, despite the singer asking him to turn back

Benue-born Nigerian cyclist Emmi Wuks, who recently shared on social media that he was on a road trip by bicycle from Benue to Lagos to meet his music idol, Davido, has arrived. Clips of his arrival in the state of excellency surfaced online.

Emmi's trip, according to reports, had taken him 15 days. The young cyclist seemed to have persevered and completed his mission despite being warned by his idol to turn back and go home because he wasn't in Nigeria at the moment.

Photos of the bicycle man who rode from Benue to Lagos to meet Davido trends. Photo credit: @emmiwuks

Source: Instagram

Davido made sure he was clear about his presence not set to be in Nigeria anytime soon when he revealed in a clip while hanging out with Nollywood star Timini at a club in Kigali, Rwanda.

See the clip of Emmi being received when he arrived in Lagos:

Video of Emmi Wuks' arrival in Lagos stirs reactions

See how netizens reacted to the video of the moment Emmi Wuks arrived in Lagos:

@zinny_cleo:

"What are they celebrating exactly??? No wonder Buhari called us Lazy Nigerian youths."

@aliciajoeofficial:

"Him don’t enter night bus with him bicycle reach Lagos nothing wey anybody fit tell me."

@l.tobiloba:

"Thank God for journey mercy, Bandit no hijack you. I hope you bought bread in Oręę for him."

@blessedcogency1:

"Davido wey talk say him no dey come Naija till February next year."

@poshest_hope:

"Who you Dey whine? You wey I see for peace mass transit yesterday."

@sharon_jasmyne:

"But davido say him no Dey house na."

@lizzyofblaze:

"You enter bus Abi you no enter bus?"

@leaddyskincare:

"You can tell me nothing. Davido is the most loved Artiste in Africa❤️."

@rashyman_:

"Person wey dey enter bus small smal.. dey play."

@dayoice:

"E come be like say na anything fit blow person for this country now."

