Nigerian singer Portable is not happy with the fact that bloggers in the country share updates about his relationships

In a video on his Instagram page, the singer noted that bloggers are supposed to promote his craft, but they have focused on something else

Portable cited singer turned blogger, Tundeednut as an example of a brand that knows his job

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has finally aired his grievances with bloggers who have made it their job to air his business.

In a video on his page, the singer noted that he asked bloggers to promote his music but have been posting his relationships way too much.

Netizens react as Portable calls out bloggers Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner shaded popular blogger Gistlover and asked if people can not see the good work and business promotion Tundeednut does.

He then begged bloggers in his business to post good content like his music so he can keep succeeding.

Read Portable's caption below:

"I beg make una dey post our progress. NA MUSIC WE DEY PROMOTE No Be relationships.... my MOVEMENT not YOURS Eyin Blogger Blogger"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

While some netizens focused on Portable's message, others made comments about his surrounding.

Read comments below:

coblack_collections:

"Why wig be like shrine "

only1_savage2c:

"You don forget when kogbagidi wan rip you wey GLB stood ground for you ehn portable oko ex ikubabayeye "

real_berry____:

"Try to help the owner of the wigs rub something even though it soup "

phatini__:

" This guy is just naturally hilarious. Trending back to back!"

cubana_luxury:

"Na ur baby mama bone straight look like arike pre-order own?"

big_timmy.001:

"The wigs they’re wigging "

marley_kween:

"You go explain tire cause evidence dey "

iambolubenson:

"Omo those wigs ehnnnn, I didn’t expect to notice how bad they are as a man but Omo "

tosage5:

"Bro you de make money na buy better wig for your wife pls."

chullo_boss:

"You sef no spread your boxers outside for them to see."

