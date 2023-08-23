A fraudulent Nigerian boy has ignited the wrath of netizens after wasting his employer's buckets of paint

The young boy reportedly poured away 60 buckets of paint and sold the empty buckets to some buyers

Social media users have reacted angrily to the video with many insisting that he pays for his bizarre actions

A young boy has landed in trouble after stealing and pouring away 60 buckets of paint to sell the empty buckets.

The incident was captured in a video shared on TikTok by @fredtat1 and it provoked netizens.

Boy wastes 60 buckets of paint Photo credit: @fredtat1/TikTok.

Boy questioned for wasting 60 buckets of paint

In a sad video, the boy was seen with his hands tied behind his back and the handles of the buckets he sold were placed around his neck.

A voice in the background explained the boy's actions, stating that the boy wasted 60 buckets of paint, which amounted to a value of 1.5 million naira.

Unfortunately, he sold each bucket for just a thousand naira after wasting over a million naira worth of paint.

Expressing his disapproval in pidgin, the man exclaimed, "This wickedness na highest worst."

Reactions trail video of young boy who wasted employer's paint

Netizens took to the comments section to share their opinions about the boy's actions.

@NurseVee123 commented:

“Make unna sale lam to any of this British people dollar self don cost unna money go comot.”

@Odje David Odje reacted:

“These are the category of people who rule Nigeria- how country want take progress?”

@M frizz:

“If to say na the paint he sell we go understand but as you sell the rubber throw paint sense otilor.”

@Cindel reacted:

“Those Aboki wey dey buy condem, them dey cause problem, now them buy the rubber for peanut, the suppose band them.”

@diamond commented:

“Him for sale like 2 rubbers of paint, e go reach the amount of 60 rubbers.

@Private_Lesson_With_Me said:

“They only sell codemn – that was why he codemned the paint and sold the rubbers.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng