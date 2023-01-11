A Nigerian lady who did not have money to spend on a painting service for her house decided to do it herself

After buying two small portions of paint for N2,000 each, she mixed some glitter in it to make her version

Many social media users who saw how she was able to paint both her parlour and room without paying anyone asked her questions

A young Nigerian lady, @beautynain, has gone online to share a video of how she changed the look of her newly rented house despite staying on a budget.

Seeing that she does not have money to paint the house and pay for workmanship, the lady who described herself as an "independent woman" bought glitters and mixed them in two small buckets of paint she got for N2,000 each.

Many people wanted to know where she got the paint that cheap. Photo source: TikTok/@beautynain

Lady takes DIY approach to house painting

During the video, she revealed that she got so frustrated at a point because paint smeared her hair and every part of the apartment.

She had a female friend come over to assist her with the painting. She painted her room with a different colour from the white she used in the parlour. Many people were amazed by the result she achieved.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 62,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ogemark said:

"What's the purpose of the glitter."

Zita asked:

"Where u get paint for 2k abeg? I want to come and buy all."

She replied:

"Got it from Ketu, it’s the small size tho."

Emmabest Eyo asked:

"Inspires me to do mine. Do you live in Lagos?"

Grace Obeya713 said:

"Omo that’s how I painted my house myself too buh d paint u use is it oil paint or normal paint."

Ruqoyah said:

"You should have spray the glitters on the wall after painting instead of mixing it inside the paint, it will come out well."

