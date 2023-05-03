A young Nigerian man has put a big smile on the face of a 60-year-old who stole noodles to feed himself

The old man who had no kid or wife promised never to steal again when he saw that people contributed over N1m to him

The man's video got many people emotional on TiTok as they thanked the young man for changing his life

A 60-year-old man, Moshood, who was caught stealing a carton of noodles and beaten, has had his life changed for the better.

In a video interview with Akin Abolade, Moshood said he stole because he was hungry. When he stated that he had been caught stealing twice, a family member interjected and said he had stole several times.

The man was so surprised when he realised he was now a millionaire. Photo source: @mrlilgaga

Source: TikTok

Old man became millionaire

The family member added that it seemed that he liked stealing without any reason. His interviewer asked if has a wife and children at his age, and he said God was yet to provide.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As a way to help his life, Akin said that people contributed the sum of N40,000 to him through his TikTok page. Seconds after, he showed the man the N1m that he now also has.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tytylope0 said:

"When I watch the previous video its really hurt,cuz why dem go beat this old man cuz of noodles , noodles of how much."

gabrieldozie95 said:

"God bless every giver out there."

Fatimah Adekemi said:

"Thanks to everyone that contributed to the money may God bless you all."

Shikemmy said:

"For someone to steal noodles nah hungry dey catch him just treat person nice sometimes and hear them out first."

ganiyusugar said:

"God thank u for showing mercy to dis man i pray he will not go back dere if is attack frm evils people God will also safe him frm evil also I pity him."

shalewaokunuga said:

"Am crying like is to hurt eee."

user6561811302667 said:

"God bless you bro more grace."

Lady helped poor mum of 3

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kind Nigerian, Lynda Iroegbu, on Monday, February 14, 2022, revealed how she spent her Valentine's Day. She made a stranger she met in December 2021 smile.

Lynda revealed that the woman was a mother of five kids who was battling life challenges. Along the line, two of her kids died.

Millioniare built house

In other news, a young Nigerian man (@sweetkid125) went online to show off the classy interior of the house that he built.

While showing the house, he also flaunted his car key to demonstrate everything God had blessed him with.

Source: Legit.ng