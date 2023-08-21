A TikTok video showing a generous boss handing out N100,000 each to his employees as a gift to ease the impact of inflation has gone viral

The video captured the moment when the boss approached one of his workers and gave him an envelope with the cash inside

The worker’s face was filled with pure and limitless joy when he opened it and saw the money

A heartwarming video that has gone viral on TikTok revealed how a kind-hearted boss surprised his employees with a generous gift of N100,000 each to help them cope with the rising cost of living caused by inflation.

The video showed a touching scene when the boss walked up to one of his loyal workers who was busy with his task and handed him a white envelope with a smile.

Happy employees show their delight after seeing the gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@garrisoncobler

The worker, who had no idea what was inside, opened the envelope and was stunned to see a bundle of cash that amounted to N100,000.

His face instantly lit up with a radiant smile, and he expressed his gratitude to his boss with a hug.

The worker’s reaction showed how much he appreciated the gesture and how happy he was to receive such a huge amount of money.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Trey Songz reacted:

"Abi nah there salary you pay."

cysavage3 said:

"Na 100k flat like that abi na 20k each I no understand."

Amaka wrote:

"The first guy reaction was priceless."

Omae commented:

"Wike the first guy oh. Space Dey make l come work."

ridwanowolabi455:

"So your workers first bring hand for

Enigma:

"May your pocket never runs dry brother."

Preshy Bankz:

"Abi u dey pay there salary."

Olivia:

"I am a cobbler and I love that profession a whole lot I pray God will expand me like this in JesuS name amen, God bless you for what yoU do."

