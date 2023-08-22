A Nigerian father recently tackled his young son for carrying out six drinks from a party to take home with him

In a video, the father searched his son's bag and after seeing the drinks, he asked his son why he wanted to ruin his image

Netizens have reacted massively to the video with many recounting their experiences during childhood

A father identified as @badguytoba on TikTok has shared a video of his son who managed to take away six cans of drink from a party.

In the video, the young boy was seen with six cans of drink stuffed inside his bag and pockets.

Dad sees son returning from party with six can drinks Photo credit: @badguytoba/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Father tackles son for taking 6 can drinks at a party

The father expressed his shock over the incident and promised never to take him to any party to avoid disgrace.

Toba said;

“Last time I am taking this boy out with me to a party before they arrest us for over take away. Do you know who I am that you're carrying drinks, even in your pocket? Is it because they announced that people can take them away for free? You will not spoil my name."

Reactions trail video of father tackling son for taking home six drinks from party

The video captured the attention of individuals who stormed the comments section to drop their opinions.

@cyntheeyah_ said:

“Oga just collect one drink use step down.”

@iam_mztonia reacted:

“Open his cap too some drinks might be there.”

@askof_lavish commented:

“You can take the kid out of Nigeria but you can’t take Nigeria out of the kid.”

@kinqreign said:

“See update but don’t try this if you know you weren’t invited oh because if bouncer catch you them go shock you waiting nor good with that their electric shocker.”

@debbiie_mo1 reacted:

“You can have one after the video so rest leave the boy alone.”

@boywise.ai commented:

“Wetin I love i go do am with all my heart o.”

@Alexander reacted:

“This was me earlier today I had 12 soda, 2 packs of jollof rice, peppered gizzard & turkey Crisps etc . My back pack was full.”

@ItsShayMariah said:

“Lol as a kid this was the reason we was excited to go to parties.”

Man catches son sipping his beer in his house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a kid and his father as the man tried to scold the boy for sipping his beer has stirred massive reactions online. In the clip, the kid stood in front of his dad while, the father gave him a long reprimanding look for doing what his silly action.

The mother of the kid, jessicaseth_, who found the boy's behaviour very funny could not stop laughing in the background. She had to repeatedly ask him why he sipped the drink.

The boy could not say anything. Listening to his wife's plea to forgive the kid, the man dismissed him, telling the boy to find a seat in the parlour. As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng