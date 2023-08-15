An online hunt has been launched for a young man who fled with a N23 million car left in his custody

Legit.ng learnt the youth was told to wash the car at a car wash in Lagos but has not been seen since

Pictures of the alleged car thief and the fine whip have surfaced on social media as people commented on the incident

An unidentified staff has fled with a car worth N23 million his employer left in his care in Lagos state.

The staff, a young man, was told to wash the car at a car wash situated at Abraham Adesanya, Lagos.

He fled with the car left in his custody. Photo Credit: Amanda Chisom

Media personality Amanda Chisom disclosed the theft on Facebook and said she got it in her inbox.

While sharing photos of the car and the alleged thief, she shared the inbox message that went thus:

"Good morning , kindly assist us to repost this, a staff made away with a car of 23million left at his custody to wash at a car wash at Abraham Adesanya Lagos."

Netizens react to accused car thief's story

Chukwudi Vincent Okafor said:

"People are busy talking about why no tracker in the car as if say no be human being dey install the tracker. we get plans for something will plan well before doing it."

Chiamaka Favour Nzeh said:

"All these people asking why them no put tracker, can’t u see the car is on sales, nawaoooo to some of u people, how do u guys want them to put tracker."

Nathy Joy said:

"Car tracker!

"Car tracker!!

"Car tracker!!!

"Close eye do am once and for all in case of issues like this.

"I don't know why greed as eaten so deep into the heart of these young youth lately. I hope he is caught soon."

Ide Joebest said:

"If I may ask, what exactly do u wanna do with this car self knowing fully well the will catch you, abi na evil spirit the torment una into stealing?"

Ib Macdonald said:

"People don't think big. They don't believe in themselves and their future. That's the only thing that would make a person steal. He/she doesn't believe he can ever on his own make 23m. It is well."

Police recover N55m Benz stolen in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Police had recovered a N55 million Mercedez Benz stolen in Abuja.

The car dealer, Mohammed Manga, who confirmed the development, disclosed that the suspect was still at large.

The state commissioner of police, Wale Abbas, on Wednesday, July 5, also confirmed the recovery of the N55M Benz car in a bush on Monday, July 3. CP Abass, while speaking at a press briefing, disclosed that the Mercedes Benz SUV was abandoned by the suspect in a bush in Ughelli.

Source: Legit.ng