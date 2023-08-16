A girl recorded straight As in all the nine subjects she sat for in the 2023 West African School Certificate Examination, WASSCE

The brilliant girl, Awofeso Aisha Omotola, scored A1 in Mathematics, English language, civic education, and further mathematics

Aisha is a student of Airforce Secondary School, Ikeja, where she also emerged as the overall best-graduating student for 2023

A Nigerian girl scored nine straight As in all the subjects she wrote in the 2023 WASCE.

The smart girl, Awofeso Aisha Omotola, is a student of Airforce Secondary School, Ikeja, where she registered and sat for her WASCE.

Aisha Omotola Awofeso also emerged as the best-graduating student at Airforce Secondary School, Ikeja. Photo credit: Twitter/@tosinraj.

Source: Twitter

Aisha's excellent performance in the 2023 WAEC has made her go viral, as many Nigerians praise her on Twitter

Her result was posted on the platform by Shakirat O. Raji, who said Aisha made other girls proud with her excellent performance in WAEC.

Student of Airforce secondary school, Ikeja scores 9 A1 in WAEC

An analysis of Aisha's WAEC result shows that she registered for nine subjects and aced them all.

She scored A1 in English language, mathematics, civic education, animal husbandry, and biology.

Aisha also scored A1 in further mathematics, chemistry, physics and computer studies.

Aisha emerged as the best graduating student at the Airforce Secondary School, Ikeja.

See the full result below:

Nigerians praise Aisha for scoring A1 in nine WAEC subjects

@Homothayoshida said:

"See my Alma mater. Perseverance truly does breed success. Congratulations Aisha. The sky is just the beginning of all the great things that are bound to happen."

@__twenty23 said:

"Her A1 in further maths left me totally flabbergasted."

@softyxenria said:

"Congratulations! Please don’t study medicine though."

@gafar_raji said:

"Exceptional achievement, Aisha. Congratulations! I acknowledged your outstanding performance across all subjects. Despite not having the Yoruba Language as part of your curriculum, it's essential to recognize that it plays a pivotal role in teaching our cultural heritage."

