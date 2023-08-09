A boy scored F9 in all the subjects he sat for in the just released 2023 West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE

The boy's WAEC result was posted on Facebook, and it shows that he failed everything, including Mathematics and English

The WAEC result and how the boy performed woefully have stunned many people who are wondering what would have happened

A Nigerian boy scored F9 all through in all the nine subjects he wrote in the 2023 WAEC.

The boy's result was posted on various Facebook accounts, including that of

The boy scored F9 in all the subjects in his WAEC. Photo credit: Getty Images/Hartcreations and Facebook/Egi Smartest Prince.

A photo of the result trending on Facebook shows that the boy failed woefully in important subjects such as Mathematics and English.

The result shows that the boy registered for nine subjects in the 2023 WAEC, but he also failed in a spectacular way.

People are wondering what could have caused the woeful performance recorded by the WAEC candidate.

Boy who wrote WAEC fails 9 subjects including Mathematics and English

The subjects he registered for include Commerce, Financial Accounting, Economics, Geography and government.

Other WAEC subjects he scored F9 include Civic Education, English Language, Mathematics and Animal Husbandry.

The boy's name is not made known, and the centre where he sat for the WAEC examination is also not known.

Some WAEC results were withheld

The West African Examination Council, WAEC released the result for the 2023 WASCE on August 7.

Since then, many students have checked theirs and posted the result on social media for people to see.

While others post impressive outings, many have had their results withheld because their states are indebted to WAEC.

