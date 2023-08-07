An original copy of a WAEC certificate belonging to a Nigerian man was used to wrap suya by a local meat seller

The WAEC certificate belonging to Oweisana Braduce shows that he scored A1 in Economics and C4 in the English language

A photo of the certificate shows that Oweisana sat for the WAEC examination in June 2011 and that he was born in 1991

A certificate issued by the West African Examination Council, WAEC, has been used to wrap suya.

A photo of the certificate belonging to Oweisana Braduce was posted on Twitter by Alakowee.

The original WAEC certificate belonging to Oweisana Braduce was used to wrap suya. Photo credit: Twitter/@alakowee and Getty Images/Mujibwaziri and Hartcreations.

Source: UGC

The certificate shows that Oweisana sat for the West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE, in June, 2011.

Oweisana sat for the WAEC examination at Obotebe Secondary School, Burutu, Deltat state.

The certificate indicates that Oweisana was born on February 26, 1991 and that he registered for eight subjects and passed all of them.

Nigerian man's original WAEC result used to wrap suya

A breakdown of the WAEC result shows that Oweisana scored B3 in Commerce, B2 in Christian Religious Knowleged, CRK and A1 in Economics.

Also, the candidate scored C4 in Government, D7 in Literature in English, and C4 in English Language.

Man scores B3 in Biology but no Mathematics in WAEC result

Oweisana also scored B3 in Agricultural Science and B3 in Biology. But curiously, there is no record for Mathematics.

People have wondered why there is no Mathematics in Oweisana's WEAC and also how it got into the hands of a suya seller.

See the certificate below:

Nigerians reaction as WAEC certificate is used to wrap suya

Tijani Ademola Oyo said:

"Most of of the CVs we submitted with hope that one day they will call us for job were being used to wrap suya."

Jayeola Temitayo commented:

"Maybe he has gotten another one even since maths is not there."

Emmanuel James said:

"This is original copy of waec certificate, this is not a photocopy."

Source: Legit.ng