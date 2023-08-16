A Nigerian man in Calabar used a G-Wagon pattern to build a car that costumes less fuel for himself

The man said that he has the car can quickly drive through swampy areas because of how he built it

Many Nigerians are hoping he gets the needed support he needs to actualise his car-manufacturing dream

A Nigerian man was praised after he fabricated a car resembling G-Wagon. People gathered around it.

The creative man amazed people when he started the car remotely. He said five litres of fuel could take the car from Calabar to Benin.

Car with G-Wagon pattern

It was also gathered that the car could conveniently carry 10 bags of cement. The man said he decided to build a car when he saw that the government in his state was clamping down on okada (bike) riders.

The man added he collected the steel for his gear from the trash. He used a G-Wagon pattern to build the car.

According to him, he is looking forward to making the car more comfortable as it is only in its skeletal form. The video was shared by @comediankoboko.

chisom said:

"Abeg the thing dey use fuel? make I know my stand."

@POP-C BLAQ said:

"This guy need to be promoted."

Majesty asked:

"Raw talent..Abeg which course wey this man read?"

Deevhine O'Brien said:

"I saw this saw exactly this car yesterday at Akim road Calabar."

Deejay GaGa said:

"Nah generator wea they use remote engine you put inside."

TJ701 said:

"He should go and partner with Innoson Motors."

kedei001 said:

"He’s my brother, but village people dey after this guy success. I pray the Government sees him from here."

arab nunny said:

"Chai Where is innoson Motors. nah this kin person he need for his company."

