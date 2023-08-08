Global site navigation

“Better Than Tesla”: Man Without Engineering Degree Builds Sportscar, Says It Took Him 5 Years
People

“Better Than Tesla”: Man Without Engineering Degree Builds Sportscar, Says It Took Him 5 Years

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A creative young man who spent five years trying to build a car for himself finally succeded as he drove it
  • Revealing that a motorcycle engine powers it, the man said the speed limit of the vehicle is 30km per hour
  • Many people were intrigued when they learnt that he built the car without having a mechanical engineering degree

A young man without a university degree has shared a video of how he worked on a car for five years before he completed it.

In a video shared by @blaqboat that has stirred massive reactions online, the young man revealed that the car was made from renewable materials and its top speed is 30km/hr.

Locally-made car/man spent fine years.
The talented man painted the car and showed it off. Photo source: @blaqboat
Source: TikTok

He revealed that the vehicle was running on a motorcycle engine. The creative young man said it was his first prototype.

The TikTok clip he shared online showed him working as a welder while making the vehicle's body. In another part, he filed the car's dashboard to make it smooth. After he painted the car, it came out clean.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

peewack85 said:

"Imagine him building a car with the real equipment."

heydddz said:

"People laughing but they prolly can't build this even with enough resources."

kiwa said:

"Looks like a rocket league car."

kofi oo said:

"I am really happy when I see these things."

glenrun said:

"GOD bless your hustle imagine you can get proper tools."

user1161618816436 said:

"Good job my brother may the Lord provide you with all the resources you need to be successful gotta start somewhere bravo."

eddiewise said:

"Someone support this man with a Hayabusa motor so he can run 300km per hour please."

Damien.Hakala said:

"Better quality than a Tesla."

roblos_2nd said:

"This bro have talent he just don't have enough budget to build a better one."

Dave Bunker said:

"Bro actually did a very nice job."

Mass-Soul said:

"I like his idea hope he gets funding to more researches."

Young man builds "G-Wagon"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who fabricated a G-Wagon took the vehicle to a comedian (Mama Uka) to check it out.

Mama Uka said many people have been trying to trivialise the man's creativity, saying he used a keke engine for the vehicle.

Man builds car with bike engine

Similarly, a man in the Sagamu area of Lagos state amazed people with the vehicle he built by himself.

The car looked like a tricycle (keke) from afar. It also has the body of a keke. But unlike it, the car has four wheels and a steering.

