A young man showed off the car that he built from scratch using local materials and wielding every part

The man got many people laughing with where he placed the car's fuel tank as many said they almost thought it was a real Lamborghini

People wanted to know things like how far the car runs and the man said he rides at maximum of 70 km/h

A young man who fabricated a Lamborghini car for himself has shown it off as he refilled his tank with fuel.

Many people found it funny that the tank was close to the passenger and driver seats. After he (@kalenk_04) had fueled the car in a video, he drove it at a relatively good speed.

The man's creativity wowed many people. Photo source: @kalenk_04

Man made his own Lambo

One could see the tarred road from the vehicle as a part of its flooring was exposed. Many people praised his innovative engineering.

When a person asked if he indeed made the car by himself, he shared another clip showing him in a workshop wielding pieces of the vehicle together.

Watch the video below:

Reactions below:

LoganLedain said:

"Thought it was the real thing till I saw inside. very good!"

user9718040468377 said:

"Its quite empressive with the details."

Amz Singh said:

"WHATS FUNNY ABOUT THAT, I WOULD SAY THATS ENGINEERING."

eatafat1 said:

"Is it a boat, a plane a motorbike. tell me what it is plz."

Liquid Gxld said:

"Nice..I like this. Creation is Godly."

Miles Lindsay168 said:

"Lamborghini from wish."

MH said:

"How does the saying go…”make the most of what you’ve got” perfect example."

Core said:

"It’s a Lambo Genie. He’s granted his own wish."

023sunday said:

"Very nice project keep it up brother."

scottwilliams8790 said:

"Awesome fabrication bro."

c8 said:

"I gotta see this piece of shot in person. Where do you live."

justin said:

"I prefer this one than the real thing."

bez750 said:

"That is awesome. props to you brother."

jamesoconnor.ca said:

"The law of attraction was drunk that day."

user4817419773440 said:

"Take it thats the basic model powered by a suzuki bandit."

M D said:

"Don't hate the player hate thr game my man!"

From fuel to electric car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Chukwuemeka Eze, got praise from people on TikTok after he spoke about how he converted a petrol vehicle into an electric automobile.

The man said his journey of transforming petrol cars into electric started when he was an undergraduate at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Man use keke body to build car

In other news, a man in the Sagamu area of Lagos state amazed people with the vehicle he built by himself. The car looked like a tricycle (keke) from afar.

It also has the body of a keke. But unlike it, the car has four wheels and a steering. The man driving the car confirmed he had built it. He added that he powered the car with a power bike engine.

