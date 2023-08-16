A Nigerian man who risked his school fees to play bet said that he won millions after making the bold move

Confident about his winning streaks in betting, the man said he once staked with money he got from selling his land

Many people praised him as a risk taker, as some believed that betting is still a bad endeavour to venture into

A Nigerian content creator (@okaswiss) interviewed a man who had been betting since he was younger. He made his first million at 18.

The man used his school fees (WAEC money) to play a bet and won N2.8 million. The man said he bets for a living.

The man showed off his account balance in a video. Photo source: @okaswiss

He placed WAEC money on bet

@Big_breezyboss stated he once sold his land and bet with it to win over N10m from a game against Liverpool.

When @okaswiss asked how much he had in his account, the man said he had four different bank accounts.

In one of his accounts, he has N29 million. The man showed his balance in a video to prove he was not lying. He even has a WhatsApp for sharing betting codes.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

justice Isaac said:

"Search for mayor of ekiti that guy wan crumble sporty bet."

042BLM said:

"This guy don motivate boys make this season start first."

Mac_G Fx said:

"This guy dey use sportybet do forex."

Stray_kin said:

"True true, no be everybody de do yahoo."

prologicdynamichu said:

"I dey write waec next year like this. I dey reason something."

Tex said:

"I delete sporty since 2021, I’m redownloading now."

Benny said:

"If you like win 200M i no go still play bet."

Ben cash said:

"All the money I dey use play game so na this guy dey collect am."

D_Sixth Element Trader said:

"Only risk takers make it big in life."

Dami said:

"Tag the guy abeg, make bro dey drop code."

