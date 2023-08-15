A restaurant owner has tackled a customer who disrespected a 22-year-old female staff who attended to him

The young man had arrived at the restaurant in the company of his friends who wouldn't stop touching the staff inappropriately

Reacting to the shameful act, the boss outrightly condemned the customer's behaviour and requested to refund his payment

A restaurant CEO identified as @leeskeet on Twitter has shared a screenshot of an email he sent to a customer who disrespected his female staff.

While sharing the email, Lee shed more light on the need to hold wealthy individuals accountable for their behaviour.

He captioned the tweet:

"I'm not clout chasing or looking for likes. I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crapp.”

Lee tackles rich customer who disrespected his female staff

In the email addressed to the client who had the largest bill ever seen at the restaurant, Lee first expressed gratitude for the patronage.

However, he condemned the inappropriate behaviour exhibited by the party towards Lily, the front-of-house manager.

The email revealed that Lily, a 22-year-old, was subjected to condescension, disrespect, and unwanted touching by members of the client's group.

Deeply affected by Lily's experience, Lee expressed his heartbreak and acknowledged his role as an employer and a father.

He went on to offer a full refund of £1000, deducting only £100 that he believed should have been given as a tip to Lily, which he will pay directly to her.

The email concluded with a request for the client to never return to the restaurant, emphasizing the value he places on Lily's well-being.

The email read;

“I wanted to firstly thank you for choosing my restaurant for your meal tonight, and I understand you had the biggest bill we've ever had on one table here.

"Unfortunately, throughout the evening I was made aware that your party's behaviour was inappropriate towards Lily, who runs front of house.

"She has told me that- as a 22yr old girl- she was talked down to, disrespected, and touched unwantedly by members of your group.

"I have spent the last hour having conversations with her that break my heart, make me feel like a shitt employer, and a terrible dad having my own daughter.

"Please provide your bank details and I will refund your entire bill of £1000 minus £100 that I believe you should have tipped lily- which I will pay directly to her- as you left no tip.

"I would thank you to never come back to my restaurant. Lily means a lot more to me than money. I also think you should assess the people you surround yourself with.”

Reactions as restaurant owner tackles rich customers for disrespecting his staff

@dhrubee commented:

“Love this. I truly hope you sent it and would be interested to see the reply, if there was one.”

@biglee123123 said:

“Surely you have the contact details of the person that booked the table, phone them up and ask for the details rather than tweeting. Did they pay by card? Refund it back to the card.”

@Peasant_ reacted:

“Refund? Tell them to get stuffed. Name names. Warn other restaurants and staff, at least privately.”

@kellydrage said:

“I want to know if they replied to you!”

@Dewar commented:

“Don't reward him w a refund tho. Give her the money if you don't want it, im sure she can use it.”

@angela reacted:

“A brilliant response, love your integrity. I do, however, agree that you could have done something else with the money rather than repay them. They are so entitled they will probably just shrug and think you are crazy, then go on to be exactly the same as always somewhere else.”

@ChrisElliott10 said:

“Give 900 to Lilly, refund 100 ban them and the first thing you should do is call the police, assault is assault and protecting her as an employer IS using the law. I would if it were one of my employees.”

