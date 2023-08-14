A Nigerian family was excited; they sang and danced as they finally got to their promised land in Canada

In a viral video, a man was delighted when he saw a taxi pull up, bringing in the new family happy about their new life

According to information on a Canadian immigration website, one can sponsor his or her relatives to the country, and must be 18 years old

A Nigerian family of six landed in Canada, and the celebration of their arrival got one of them singing and dancing.

In a video shared by TikTok handle @howtojapa, a man quickly ran down the road when the family with their kid arrived.

He kept saying:

"Look who's here. Look who's here."

The man hugged a woman who gave a thumbs up, danced and said: "This is life". Another man came out of the car.

Even though the clip said they were a family of six, only a man, a woman, and a kid came down from the taxi.

According to Canada.ca, there are two stages involved in sponsoring one's family to the foreign country, and they are:

"1. You apply to sponsor your relatives.

2. Your family members must apply for permanent residence."

The information on the immigration website said that the sponsor must be 18 years old, adding that unlike before, an online application is now mandatory.

Additionally, more info stated that the person must:

"Upload them to their online application, electronically sign for the entire application, including those of any other family members."

