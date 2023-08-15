A disturbing video of a massive hole found in a hotel room has emerged online and got many people scared

The brave customer, who used the room, recorded it as he showed how deep the underground hole goes

Many people urged him to name the hotel so others can be wary, just as some expressed shock at the discovery

A man has shocked netizens with the massive underground hole he found in his hotel room.

Lawunmi Johnson, a Nigerian, shared the video on TikTok, warning people to be careful out there, especially those who patronise hotels.

Lawunmi Johnson shared the video on TikTok. Photo Credit: @lawunmi74

Source: TikTok

The hole had a covering

It is not clear if Johnson was the customer in the video. In the clip, the undisclosed customer showed a covered floor section of his hotel room and opened it to reveal a hole.

When he took his video recorder closer, people were shocked by the depth of the hole. The hole, as observed in the video, is not just deep but also stretches a great length, like a passage of some sort.

The customer failed to disclose the name of the hotel.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians express worry

Rhemmycuisine said:

"God should save us."

Abiola baby said:

"May God save us from evil people."

user8719115853930 said:

"Na this one Dem dey call u go explain tire no evidence."

The Blessed said:

"You even get strong heart to open, me, I go don check out or run comot."

Christine said:

"Jesus Christ!!!!!!God have mercy oo..."

nickkii17 said:

"If anything happens that's d end o, Omo no traces."

Reesh said:

"Well done. but please go further by naming the hotel and where it's at. Let it go viral. Lives will be saved."

