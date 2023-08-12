A man who fell for a fake Canadian employment letter and paid N8m for it was reportedly punished by immigration

According to a lady on TikTok who shared the letter, the document was filled with many errors as she wondered why they were dishonest travelling agents

Canadian immigration website stated that a person who presents false information could be deemed "inadmissible" into the country

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A travel expert who always talks about people's different troubles with visas and relocating abroad has shared a fake document.

In her video caption, the expert called Grandma Shasha revealed that a person paid N8m for a fake Canadian employment letter, only to later get banned from coming into the country.

"For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to event described in this material. Photo source: Kobus Louw, Wavebreakmedia

Source: Getty Images

Man got fake employment offer in Canada

Reading a part of the letter, she complained about agents trying to defraud people. The document stated that the person's starting salary would be $4450 (N3,422,940).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her, the person has been stopped from coming to Canada for a decade because of the fake document.

Watch the video below:

According to Canada.ca, a person who is banned from coming to the country is considered "inadmissible" and they are many reasons for it. They partly said:

"A Canadian immigration officer will decide if you can enter Canada when you apply for a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), or when you arrive at a port of entry."

Some of the reasons for stopping one from coming to Canada could be:

"Financial reasons – if you’re unable or unwilling to support yourself and your family members

"Misrepresentation, which includes providing false information or withholding information directly related to decisions made under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).. If you’re found inadmissible, you’ll be denied a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), refused entry to, or removed from Canada."

Lady failed medical test

He is not the only Nigerian facing travelling issues, a lady relocated to Canada, but she was facing possible deportation after failing a medical test.

The lady who also got a job in Canada sent a text message asking for prayers. She disclosed that she was at the point of deportation because she failed the psych test.

Man paying N1.8m for rent

In other news, a young Nigerian man staying in the UK spoke about how much he pays monthly for his small space.

Speaking to a brilliant Nigerian videographer/storyteller, Tayo Aina, the man revealed his monthly rent to be £1,850 (N1,805,122.14).

Source: Legit.ng