A food business owner in Abuja struggled to find kitchen staff who are willing to work in a garden kitchen

The applicants rejected the job offer because they wanted a more glamorous job in an office setting, despite the decent pay

The owner shared her story on Facebook and said she is not discouraged by the challenge, as she started from humble beginnings in Lagos

A Nigerian lady has shared her frustration with the recruitment process in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Chichi Eriobu, who runs a food business called Phronesis Foods, wrote on Facebook that she was having difficulties finding suitable candidates for her kitchen staff.

Complains of no AC in restaurant

According to her, many young people in Abuja are more interested in “packaging” than working hard.

She said they turned down her job offer because it was not a “shiny job” in an air-conditioned office.

Instead, they had to work in an open garden, where she had rented a part of a branded 40ft container from another food vendor in Abuja.

She said the job was paying between N50,000 and N80,000 monthly, which was not bad considering the economic situation in the country.

A selfie worthy place

However, she said the applicants’ faces changed when they saw the location and the structure of the kitchen too.

She said they preferred a place where they could boast of working.

Uriebu said she was not deterred by the challenge, as she was ready to do everything necessary to get her business up and running in Abuja.

Find the entire Facebook below

