A Nigerian man, Emmiwuks, has openly rejected Davido's offer to compensate him with a momentary gift

The young man became an online sensation after announcing his decision to cycle from Benue to Lagos state

Reacting to the epic gesture, Davido requested his account number, but the diehard fan turned it down

In a heartwarming display of dedication, a young man identified as @emmiwuks on Twitter, who is from Benue, embarked on an extraordinary journey to Lagos to meet Nigerian singer, Davido.

However, Davido, known for his close connection with his fans, advised Emmiwuks to return home as he was not currently in town.

Nigerian man rejects Davido's monetary offer Photo credit: @emmiwuks/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The singer suggested that the fan's bank account details be sent for monetary compensation instead.

Emmiwuks rejects cash offer from Davido

Surprisingly, the determined fan remained steadfast in his decision to wait for Davido's arrival, eager to personally hand over the cherished gift he hoped to give the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a tweet addressed to Davido, he expressed gratitude for the generous offer to send his account details for a monetary blessing.

However, he respectfully declined, stating that meeting his idol and delivering the gift in person would be the happiest moment of his life.

The fan's heartfelt message read:

“SIR I appreciate you for the generous offer of telling me to send my ACCTNUM for you to bless your boy, but meeting my 001 and delivering this my gift all the way from Benue state will be my happiest moment in this life. No disrespect I will wait foryou Boss. LONG-LIVE 001 30BG.”

Reactions as man declines Davido's monetary offer

This extraordinary act captured the attention of social media users, with some commending Emmiwuks while others believed he was unwise.

@EnergizingChar3 reacted:

“Oga send him your account number let him bless you. He isn't around and he said you can start this journey when he is around. Can't you just get that to your head? Don't go and waste your time, energy at the end of the day you end up with nothing.“

@Stephanieavarez reacted:

“Davido gets up to 6 touring he won't be back on time bro @emmiwuks. He has already assured to meet with you dude.”

@DrAnenga said:

“Keep it up bro!”

@Duke_Bukaty reacted:

“Bro don't go back, continue your journey when u reach Lagos, come to my house and stay till davido comes home, like that he'll bless 2 of us.”

@vuga001 reacted:

“Keep grinding.”

@cletus_sun95763 said:

“Good one bro.”

@FrTosin said:

“U no wise at all.”

@SolomonJebu said:

“Straight up. Keep moving.”

@AhenjirU commented:

“Wise dude. Please try verify this account. You may cash out using the engagement you are getting within the period of this journey.”

@classic32471066 said:

“I day your back brother, 001 for life safe trip bro please becareful God will protect you.”

@Basilltyonongu commented;

“Great one bro. Ahead ahead and best wishes.”

@suzy_glam reacted:

“Hmmmmmmm. Your determination is to be studied, Emmy Love.”

See the post below:

Nigerian man cycles from Benue to Lagos to see Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Myam, also known as Emmiwuks, who hails from Ukum local government in Benue state, has embarked on an extraordinary journey.

The devoted fan of famous Nigerian artist Davido has set out on a ride-a-thon from Benue to Lagos on a bicycle to meet his idol. In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, our source Shakyum Joseph Kayode, revealed that today marks the 8th day of the inspiring Ride-a-Thon, and he is en route to Benin City.

This remarkable feat is not aimed at securing a spot in the Guinness Book of Records. His unwavering admiration for Davido solely drives it.

Source: Legit.ng