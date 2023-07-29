A restaurant owner in Mile 1, Port Harcourt, Rivers state has adopted Hida Baci as her unofficial brand ambassador

A photo seen on Twitter shows that the restaurant owner used Hilda Baci's photo on the ad banner

The Port Harcourt restaurant is known as Chitex Restaurant Plaza, and some netizens said they know the place

A Nigerian restaurant operator in Rivers state made Hilda Baci her unofficial brand ambassador.

A photo posted on Twitter by Brian Dennis shows the restaurant owner used Hilda's photo on her ad banner.

The restaurant owner used Hilda Baci's photo in her restaurant banner. Photo credit: TikTok/XBrianDennis and @hidabacicooks.

Brian tweeted the photo and said Hilda Baci had no idea she had become a brand ambassador in Port Harcourt.

Hilda Baci's photo seen on a restaurant banner in Port Harcourt

From the banner, it could be seen that the name of the restaurant is Chitex Restaurant Plaza said to be located at Nnewi Street in Mile 1 Port Harcourt.

The restaurant owner used one of Hilda's kitchen photos and splashed it on the banner. Hilda was dressed as a chef in the photo with a ladle in her hand while stirring stew and smiling.

Some netizens on Twitter said they know where the restaurant is located.

Since she broke the Guinness World Record in May, Hilda has become many people's hero.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Port Harcourt restaurant owner puts Hilda in her banner

@UncleOsas_ said:

"You done start to dey expose us?"

@EbenezarWikina asked:

"Does she know her middle name is Chitex?"

@Spencer83621532 said:

"Does she know her name is also Hilda Chitex."

@Blackjiggy45 commented:

"I know this catering school, if u go there girls just boku like say na rice."

@Sammy_flexy said:

"I just passed this thing for the Mile1 area."

@Dee_love12 said:

"She obviously was not informed."

Hilda gets an all-expense paid trip

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hilda Baci got an all-expense paid trip to the Maldives.

The offer was made by a Nigerian company that was impressed by her cooking marathon.

Many Nigeirans said the offer is a welcome development and well-deserved.

