A Nigerian woman has shared her heartwarming experience with a dispatch rider who was nice to her

The woman shared the sweet long message from the rider who inquired to know how she was faring

According to her, the young man saw her throwing up and he thought it wise to show concern about her health

A dispatch rider has earned accolades from netizens following his genuine concern towards a customer.

He had gone to deliver some items to a female customer when he witnessed her throwing up severally.

Lady shares her sweet chat with dispatch rider Photo credit: @fancy_temi/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Concerned rider sends lovely message to sick customer

Bothered by her action, he sent a heartfelt message to the lady later on inquiring about her health and urging her to seek medical attention.

"Please I'm not trying to flirt with you but I'm so much concerned about your health. Please health is wealth, you need to attend the hospital and run some test", part of his message read.

The female customer with the handle @fancy_temi on Twitter shared a screenshot of the message and expressed her joy over his concern.

In her words:

"Chowdeck dispatch guy is so nice. I went to pick my order yesterday but I kept throwing up outside and all. He was really concerned.

"So, I started throwing up inside but my security men weren’t answering their phones. I went to get my order and the vomit didn’t stop."

Reactions as lady leaks her sweet chat with dispatch rider

Igbo Wolf said:

"The self awareness, hope you feel better."

KievaAmusan said:

"Awwwwww, sweetest thing on my timeline today. It’s the disclaimer for me. I hope you feel much better now."

Anjola reacted:

"He’s so sweet and kind. I hope you’re feeling better?"

See the post below:

