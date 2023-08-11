A young Nigerian man who wanted to have an alternative source of income has gone ahead to get a mining machine that gives dollars daily

The man said he thought it was not real until he travelled to Abuja to see how the machine mines Bitcoin

Many people who watched the video said that they would like to know how to go about acquiring the machine

A young Nigerian man who saw a Bitcoin mining machine that gives $8 (N6,176.16) daily travelled from Delta to get one for himself.

In an earlier report, a young man showed people an S19 machine and said it could mine Bitcoin, which translates to dollars.

Young man inspected a Bitcoin mining machine. Photo source: @shugadaddii

Source: TikTok

Bitcoin mining machine in Nigeria

Then, people were worried about the energy consumption of such a device. When the man newly interested in the miner arrived from Delta, he was happy to be shown the machine.

A screen he saw displayed the dollars. The man said he initially doubted if the machine was real. He showed TikTokers the device he got.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

makuosolomon said:

"I no all this but I don't have the machine."

itz7era.crypto said:

"Is there any miner machine for Ethereum??? I'll prefer Ethereum miner to Bitcoin, if available, how much?"

PaulAmougou said:

"Greetings bro, please where can I find this machine?"

hellomoto19941 asked:

"How can I get the machine?"

calvinudo said:

"I am interested how much to learn."

DYB NATION channel said:

"I just followed you we go work soon."

kenzo said:

"Yes I just came to abuja yes it real it real."

Carl said:

"Electricity will be another thing."

George Gbenga Adesina said:

"Nice one. I need to know more about it. I'm interested."

BPYTHON said:

"How can I get it and how much is it."

Joel said:

"Does it mine only bitcoin, and can I get a miner for any other crypto asset?"

Anyone said:

"guys first you need 1. stable electricity 2. well-ventilated area 3. you should be able to deal with the noise.it makes so much noise 4. excess heat."

