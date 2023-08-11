Global site navigation

“Electricity Is Another Thing”: Young Man Acquires Bitcoin Machines That Give $8, Watches Dollars on Screen
People

“Electricity Is Another Thing”: Young Man Acquires Bitcoin Machines That Give $8, Watches Dollars on Screen

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A young Nigerian man who wanted to have an alternative source of income has gone ahead to get a mining machine that gives dollars daily
  • The man said he thought it was not real until he travelled to Abuja to see how the machine mines Bitcoin
  • Many people who watched the video said that they would like to know how to go about acquiring the machine

A young Nigerian man who saw a Bitcoin mining machine that gives $8 (N6,176.16) daily travelled from Delta to get one for himself.

In an earlier report, a young man showed people an S19 machine and said it could mine Bitcoin, which translates to dollars.

Bitcoin mining machine/Man makes dollars.
Young man inspected a Bitcoin mining machine. Photo source: @shugadaddii
Source: TikTok

Bitcoin mining machine in Nigeria

Then, people were worried about the energy consumption of such a device. When the man newly interested in the miner arrived from Delta, he was happy to be shown the machine.

A screen he saw displayed the dollars. The man said he initially doubted if the machine was real. He showed TikTokers the device he got.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

makuosolomon said:

"I no all this but I don't have the machine."

itz7era.crypto said:

"Is there any miner machine for Ethereum??? I'll prefer Ethereum miner to Bitcoin, if available, how much?"

PaulAmougou said:

"Greetings bro, please where can I find this machine?"

hellomoto19941 asked:

"How can I get the machine?"

calvinudo said:

"I am interested how much to learn."

DYB NATION channel said:

"I just followed you we go work soon."

kenzo said:

"Yes I just came to abuja yes it real it real."

Carl said:

"Electricity will be another thing."

George Gbenga Adesina said:

"Nice one. I need to know more about it. I'm interested."

BPYTHON said:

"How can I get it and how much is it."

Joel said:

"Does it mine only bitcoin, and can I get a miner for any other crypto asset?"

Anyone said:

"guys first you need 1. stable electricity 2. well-ventilated area 3. you should be able to deal with the noise.it makes so much noise 4. excess heat."

Man sold NFTs and built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @iamrhazkid came online to share how the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) space is changing lives.

In a post on Monday, April 25, 2022, the man who shared a video of a newly completed building said that he got the structure with the help of trading NFTs for five months.

Man made over N400k from Twitter

In other news, a young Nigerian man with the Twitter (X) name Big Ayo shared how much he was paid for being a content creator on the platform.

In a post on Tuesday, August 8, the Twitter user shared a screenshot of the N430,960.74 he got paid by the platform.

