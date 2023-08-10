A young black man made many oyinbos abroad joyful as he shared €200 bills each with them on the street

Most of them who were sleeping on the street collected the euros with much gratitude and kept them

TikTokers were divided between people who appreciated the giver and those who said he should start his charity at home

A wealthy young man on TikTok who always gives away euros went on the street to bless people in a new video.

Holding a bunch of €200 (N169,608.80) notes that he flaunted on camera, @offdegat went to homeless people on the street and gave them a note each.

The man held €200 notes in his hand and gave them out. Photo source: @offdegat

Source: TikTok

What is Euro-Naira exchange rate today?

The people he gave the money to were surprised as they received each note. Many TikTokers praised him for his kindness.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Other people believed he should also make his people rich as he showed kindness to those abroad.

Some converted the euros to naira and other local currencies after watching his TikTok clip.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

AlexGoodMan said:

"Charity begins at home."

Uprah said:

"Giver never lack God bless you but remember charity begins at home."

BALEN said:

"Bro put your camera in your pocket and give them that money nothing will happen, it's between you and your god."

Mr no peac said:

"Bro I am your brother and I need €300 for business."

mustajitteh465 said:

"That's true he need to help back home first but ends of day we are same so live him to help what ever he wants."

Neyo said:

"I no go hide bro I need one of that paper too no joke."

Dede Shop said:

"I just need 200 Euro."

In_es said:

"You are blessed. A lot of us need this one banknote."

Swazilex said:

"For the love i have for Euros and the almighty God i serve. God bless you."

user946777222667 said:

"Charity begins at home first."

nawulabordavid said:

"My dream to do like this."

Jones General said:

"Yo...which part of Europe are u herrrhh Charlie."

Man changes his friend's life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported a young Nigerian man who lived abroad said that one day, his friend called him and lamented his condition.

He asked how he could live well while his friend's life was terrible. The abroad-based man (@rogerstone3350) said he was shocked at the low living condition of his friend when he came back to Nigeria. As a way of helping, he redecorated his house.

Man who used to sell clothes makes it

In other news, a young Nigerian man, @chrisnation14, who started his cloth-selling business from a humble place, succeeded.

He shared his throwback and present photos in a short clip. At the beginning of the TikTok video clip, his clothes were on display, hanging on nails by the roadside. Seconds into the video, he was captured sleeping on his bags of clothes.

Source: Legit.ng