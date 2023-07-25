A young Nigerian man showed people the Bitcoin miner that is steadily giving him $8 (N6,244) every day in profit

Mentioning the name of the device, the man said he installed the miner in his house as he plugged it into a power source

Among many Nigerians who thronged his comment section were those who asked him to tell them the power and internet costs of running such a machine

A young Nigerian man bought a Bitcoin mining machine called Anitminer S19. He revealed the mining activity of the device gives him $8 (N6,244) daily.

The man (@shugadaddii_) showed the moment he took the miner to his house and installed it. He, however, did not tell how many hours the machine works daily to get $8 (N6,244) and the power consumption cost of running it.

People wanted to know about the man's mining device. Photo source: @shugadaddii

Source: TikTok

Man made dollars at home

Nigerians thronged his comment section. Many were excited at the extra source of income the machine would give them.

During the installation, the man in a video showed how the machine was plugged into his system, which displayed the running activity of the device.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

WavyNiggur asked:

"You make 8usd daily at what power expense?"

Vindrousy asked:

"That means if i have it up to 10 it will make 80$/day?"

The man replied:

"Correct."

CY said:

"Compare the expenses... no profit inside unless u have more than one."

Echebe Louise asked:

"How do I get one plz? I want it."

emmanuelihesi complained:

"The noise, the wifi subscription, the energy and power consumption is bad like mad."

Killerkadoo said:

"For this economy na watin go sure pass how much Abeg."

stanleychibs said:

"I just discovered Nigeria has miner Omo na to dey save."

seun said:

"What's daily average cost of the internet and electricity consumption for this miner alone. Minus it from the revenue and tell us the balance."

Ajayi said:

"Hope it’s solar you’re using sha."

Adesmith said:

"Show us way...Abeg me am ready."

Source: Legit.ng