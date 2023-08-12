A young man who bought a truck after making some good money in life has been massively celebrated online

People said he made a sound decision by investing in a truck instead of splurging it on flashy cars like Benz

Among those who celebrated the new truck were people who commended whoever advised him to get the vehicle

A Nigerian man with a smart business move acquired a truck after he made it in life. He did not spend on flashy cars and lifestyle.

He (@bigdollar120) shared a video of the new truck and congratulated himself on the success. He even sat in the driver's seat and posed with the new vehicle.

The man celebrated his new truck. Photo source: @bigdollar120

Source: TikTok

Man acquired truck for business

Posting the video on TikTok, he said:

"Congratulations to myself truck owner. God did."

People who saw his new truck prayed for whoever advised him to get it, adding it was the best decision.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jay cash said:

"Who advice you to buy this will not die young… big congrats."

pappyyooung said:

"Na only you get sense for all the young guy wey i don Dey see for this app this month."

Khing Joe said:

"Nice one my bro ,big congrats."

Prince said:

"How am happy like am the one who bought it."

sammy_btc said:

"Omo na many GLK be this oh congratulations to you gee."

TERRISOFT said:

"Great decision congratulations blood."

Dubicic said:

"May God bless your adviser."

Dremo said:

"I think you can put a tracker to know all the movement don’t let the driver know about it congratulation."

BØB said:

"Money dey this street oo."

SYLVESTER said:

"Things I love to see. Congratulations boss."

user Dr Dre said:

"Congratulations,but ensure u find a faithful driver because na there the problem lies oo some driver will destroy u to enrich their selves.all the best."

