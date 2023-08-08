A young man has taken to social media to showcase his robot doll after being unable to find a girlfriend

The man showed how he took out the robot from its carton and made it move its body with the aid of a pad

Some men showed interest in getting a robot doll like his, while many others thought it looked like a human being

A man has flaunted his robot doll bae online, saying he acquired it because he could not find a human girlfriend.

In a TikTok video, the man took out the human-sized robot from a carton and made it move its body with a pad that came with it.

He bought a doll because he couldn't find a girlfriend. Photo Credit: Portia, TikTok/@bradtnfi6ol

Source: Getty Images

He asked his potential viewers what they thought of his new girlfriend. His video has amassed over six million views on TikTok at the time of making this report.

People thought it looked human and wondered about its capabilities. There were, however, those who wanted to get the same for themselves and communicated their interest to him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the man's robot doll girlfriend

Robert Hocker said:

"Does she cook?... lol."

user4987644233395 said:

"Lol. I want one. Where do I order from?"

Eric Matthews992 said:

"What happens when if you wake I'm and it's gone. Do u file a missing person's report. lol."

mohammed_daterush said:

"At least this won’t ask you for money."

sikayenaedna said:

"Am the only one who think she is a human being."

abassquansah said:

"I will always choose this over bride price."

Born_star said:

"Tell us the truth pls why you bought that doll."

MissHeadShot8 said:

"Do they do other services, gets old paying for it."

Mr. Scanty GH said:

"I definitely need one. No girlfriend. She will be good for me."

Man proposes to mannequin doll

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had proposed to a mannequin doll.

According to Information Nigeria, the young man who could not afford the ‘trending dolls’ decided to propose to a normal mannequin doll and shared the photos of the weird proposal on social media.

The young man, who is reportedly from Aba in Abia state, stated that he loves his mannequin doll and he does not wish to let her go. After photos of the unusual proposal went viral, many Nigerians thought the man's action behavior was an attempt to seek attention.

