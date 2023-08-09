A Nigerian man who qualified for ad-sharing revenue on Twitter shared a screenshot of the amount Elon Musk paid him

The man specially greeted Elon Musk on the platform after he had processed his share of the revenue, which was N430,960.74

Many people who reacted to his post said it was time for them to take social media influencing seriously

A young Nigerian man with the Twitter (X) name Big Ayo has shared how much he was paid for being a content creator on the platform.

Recall that Nigerian content creators jubilated as they joined global users to share ad revenue with Twitter. That means that whenever Twitter places ads under their overperforming tweets, they get a share.

Man gets money from Elon Musk's Twitter

In a post on Tuesday, August 8, the Twitter user shared a screenshot of the N430,960.74 he got paid by the platform.

Big Ayo happily captioned the post:

"Well, Good morning Elon Musk."

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to celebrate him, as some asked him to do giveaways from the paid sum. Others said they would be more engaging on the platform.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@dukedeyforyou joked:

"Ayo remember the 1.7m You’re owing Me oo."

@Fayokunmii flattered him:

"Hi bestie."

@realayomidejr said:

"My namesake! You're looking good today oo."

@allwelldotdev said:

"And they said Twitter is dying OR Threads is better."

@Zickthefreak said:

"Omo. Na to become influencer for this app. Hello guys. I’m new here, please show me around."

@jiggyboyjre said:

"Incase you start seeing a certain kind of tweet from me, just understand."

@urh0tnurse said:

"Do not like to claim 7 days of bad luck."

@EmmylexAfeks said:

"Ah this is the time to come back fully o....Elon Musk pls give me back my old account."

@_olut said:

"I trust Nigerians to stop engaging in people tweets after this. A terrible bunch."

@PattyliciousBae said:

"Have you guys received the alert or it’s been on the way since."

@highbeebabs said:

"Make una just dey watch. I go tweet hot takes tire."

Man mines Bitcoin for dollars

On making money in the digital industry, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who revealed that he had a Bitcoin machine that gives $8 (N6,164) daily made two videos explaining how it worked.

The man (@shugadaddii_) said even though it is possible to make $190 (N147,820) daily, the machine consumes a lot of electricity. He said the machine could also mine Casper coin, which requires less energy.

Man sells NFTs and builds house

Similarly, a young Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @iamrhazkid came online to share how the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) space is changing lives.

In a post on Monday, April 25, 2022, the man who shared a video of a newly completed building said that he got the structure with the help of trading NFTs for five months.

Source: Legit.ng