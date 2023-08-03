A man who saw a Bitcoin mining machine online and was very much interested in it travelled to Abija to get one

Before paying for the machine, he was shown how to install it and proof that it does make money on screen

The man said when he first watched the video of the Bitcoin mining machine, he never believed it worked

A young man who wants to increase his monthly earning travelled from Benin to Abuja to get a Bitcoin machine.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier wrote about a young man who said that his Bitcoin mining machine called S19 makes $8 (N6,154) daily.

The Bitcoin machine was plugged into a laptop as it mined. Photo source: @shugadaddii

Source: TikTok

Then, people asked him how true it was and if the cost of electricity and internet would not eat the daily profit.

A recent video shared on his page showed that a man interested in the machine travelled from Benin state to Abuja to get one. He even inspected it to see how it mines Bitcoin.

After the man had unboxed the mining machine, he plugged it to a system, showing the dollars it had already made.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

EdafeLex said:

"The cost to run this machines in Nja nor pass the profit so?"

The man replied:

"You think?"

Daniel Skye asked:

"Does the machine expire?"

He replied:

"Life’s span of 3-5 years."

SAMUORICHA asked:

"How can I get it and start work."

Unknown said:

"Benin boy we too like money."

eminence said:

"Please I need the breakdown price for the Machi."

Dunamites asked:

"Where's your location in Abuja?"

Softeazy said:

"I want please how do I get it."

uchenna okeke said:

"Bro, I am in Abuja, how can we link up."

Bright said:

"Please I'm in Owerri imo state how much can I purchase it and when can it be delivered."

Source: Legit.ng