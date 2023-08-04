Ajofoyinbo Oluwagbemisola is a 100-level Mass Communication student and a talented female drummer

She faces challenges such as shyness and feeling odd in a male-dominated field, but she finds joy and satisfaction in drumming

She is inspired by TK Johnson and Shaba Segun Ebenezer, two successful professional drummers who have performed across different genres of music

Ajofoyinbo Oluwagbemisola is not your typical 100-level student of Mass Communication at Glorious Vision University, Edo State.

She is also a talented and passionate drummer who has been playing the drums since she was in primary school.

The lady indicated that her greatest challenge is shyness. Photo credit: Tribune Online

Oluwagbemisola recalled the moment that sparked her interest in drumming.

She told Tribune Online:

“Back then, there was this guy who always came around to play drum set in my church and anytime he played it, there was always a change in atmosphere. The sound of the drum always make a difference. So, I had a thought in my mind one day that instead of having the guy come once in a while, why didn’t I follow his footstep and play the drums every Sunday.”

She started practicing on her own, learning from online tutorials and watching other drummers perform.

She soon became proficient enough to play in her church and other events.

She said that drumming gives her joy and satisfaction, as well as a way to express herself.

However, being a female drummer is not without its challenges.

Oluwagbemisola admitted that she sometimes feels shy and awkward when she plays in front of an audience, especially when they are mostly men.

She said:

“At first, it was a bit challenging, because I am the shy type who had difficulties of being bold, free and sociable. Although, I have adjusted through the help of my siblings who always smile at me every time I’m on the stage. But, I still feel shy. Shyness is one of the challenges I have being a female drummer. When I first started as a female drummer, I always felt odd when I introduce myself as a drummer in a place largely filled with men."

Role models as a source of inspiration

Oluwagbemisola has two role models who inspire her to pursue her passion: TK Johnson and Shaba Segun Ebenezer.

TK Johnson is a female drummer based in Berkeley, United States, who has performed with various artists and bands across different genres of music.

Shaba Segun Ebenezer is a popular professional drummer in Nigeria, who is also happily married.

Oluwagbemisola said that she admires their talent, versatility, and success in their careers.

She said:

“My biggest motivator remains TK Johnson who is also a female drummer like me. I also look up to Shaba Segun Ebenezer, who is also a popular professional drummer in Nigeria, and yes!, he is a young man happily married. This gives the impression that I can be a good female drummer.”

Oluwagbemisola’s story is one of passion and persistence, of breaking barriers and stereotypes, and of following one’s heart and dreams.

