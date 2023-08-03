A video of a female truck driver dancing sweetly on the road has captured attention in the social media space

In the lovely video, the hardworking lady stood beside her truck to showcase her impressive dance moves

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok showered accolades on her and lauded her hardworking nature

A truck driver identified as Omolade Gold, fondly called "Queen of the Road," has amassed views on TikTok with her new dance video.

Omolade, a popular female truck driver, has been inspiring netizens with her truck-driving skill and hardworking nature.

Female truck driver dances on the road Photo credit: @omoladegold301/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a new video, Omolade was seen busting dance moves beside her truck, which was parked on the side of the road.

With an Afrobeat song playing in the background, Omolade moved her body impressively and her infectious energy captivated viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions as truck driver dances amazingly

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many people praising Omolade for breaking stereotypes and proving that women can excel in any field.

The comments section of the video was filled with messages of admiration and support.

@Debbie Gold636 reacted:

“Your destiny helper will locate u soon traveling is on d way bye to Naija soon by his grace.”

@ericngandula372 reacted:

“You have always impressed me.”

@Gbenga John said:

“Please find your way to Canada or US they need you as a professional truck trailer driver, your salary with be about million naira+don't waste your talent.”

@Owatious said:

“Queen Of The Road.”

@Ceasar Taban commented:

“l want to hire you to come and conduct interview for our new drivers please.”

@user4942127188158 said:

“You are looking beautiful.”

@samsudeen said:

“You’re looking gorgeous.”

@user3407015902383 reacted:

“I watch more than 50 times, cos of this song.”

@frankylyps said:

“Just love this girl hardworking bebe.”

@zakariya yahaya bin alli said:

“Marry me coz am also a heavy truck driver.”

@Faye James said:

“Pray for blessing over your life dear.”

@adeolaabeeb commented:

“Nice one keep it up.”

@Boluwadamilare reacted:

“Am proud of you you well naver fall.”

@ola@real commented:

“Omolade baby you're looking great babe accident will never be ur portion in Jesus mighty name.”

@Balogun Segun120 said:

“I felt d work could b to stressful to her.”

@Monde reacted:

“Our driver is happy today.”

@4everrich1 said:

“Beautiful hardworking bae.”

Watch the video below:

Rich female truck driver takes her vehicle to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman on TikTok, @rmokaya, who works as a truck driver, has made a video that got many praising the success she has achieved for herself. In the TikTok clip she shared, the woman came to work in a clean Mercedes Benz car.

After getting out of the vehicle, she went straight towards a fleet of trucks and opened one of them. The way she majestically picked her truck got many respecting the kind of work that she does. Her comment section was filled with words of admiration.

Some people who are also truck drivers prayed that they get to the same level of success as the woman. When asked how long she has been working as a truck driver, the lady replied: 2 years."

Source: Legit.ng