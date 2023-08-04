Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie has shared his take on divorced actresses in the movie industry

Pete said he was shocked when he heard his junior colleague Chioma Chukwa had also left her husband, as he mentioned names like Tonto Dikeh, Ireti Doyle, among divorced actresses

The celebrated actor also expressed pride in Genevive Nnaji while revealing he tried to reach out to her after claims of her battling mental illness went viral

Veteran actor Pete Edochie has expressed displeasure over the growing divorce rate in the movie industry.

Pete, in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, revealed he was shocked upon hearing reports of his junior colleague Chioma Akpotha leaving her husband.

He also mentioned divorced actresses like Ireti Doyle and Tonto Dikeh, as he said many were losing the essence of marriage as it was about commitment, irrespective of the situation.

He said:

"You take a vow when you are going to get married for better or worst, not for better or out. You will always think it’s greener on the other side, that is the mistake we all make."

Pete Edochie praises Genevive Nnaji

The veteran actor, in the interview, also expressed his love for Nollywood star Genevive Nnaji, act his daughter in some of their movies together.

Pete said he looks at Genevieve as his daughter, and she also sees him as a father.

Reacting to rumours of the actress battling mental illness, Pete said:

"I have not heard of her lately ever since I heard she is a little disturbed mentally, I don’t know whether it is true or false, I hope that one day she calls me and say I am ok."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Pete Edochie speaks on divorce in Nollywood

See some of the comments below:

bryann_ysl:

"Please y’all saying nothing like for better for worse should please realize that he’s entitled to his opinion."

jkhama:

"I see Kids trying to advice their GrandFather! On how He should have spoken. Most of u really lack parental training!"

raeys_touch:

"A product from this man can’t be useless.. A great legend ."

henryblaise_:

"He part he talked about Genevieve made me burst out with pride. I just de smile any how ."

