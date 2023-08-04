A video of a woman singing the Queen of the Night Aria at home with her husband has warmed hearts

The woman, who had a striking hairstyle, performed the opera song flawlessly, despite its high level of difficulty

The husband, who was sitting in front of her, played the piano to accompany his wife’s stunning vocal display

A captivating video of a woman singing the Queen of the Night Aria at home with her husband has garnered attention on TikTok.

The woman, who had a distinctive and black hairstyle, delivered the opera song with remarkable skill and precision, despite its notorious difficulty and high notes.

The husband, who was sitting in front of her, played the piano with grace and harmony to accompany his wife’s impressive vocal performance.

The video showcased the couple’s talent and passion for music, as well as their playful and loving relationship.

The queen of the night aria

It is a famous aria from Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute.

An aria is a solo song in an opera, usually expressing the character’s emotions or thoughts.

The aria is very difficult to sing, because it has many high notes and fast passages that require a lot of skill and agility.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@D_ Mas_official said:

"I tried this 6 since morning I have been doing Kokokokoko like chickenmy landlord said if continue like till tomorrow that I will pack out G."

@queen abby wrote:

"You will sing before kings and queens and in palaces, my prayer for you."

@Clarence Poku commented:

"I tried this and I didn't like the sound that came out from the other side."

Wife sings for husband as he gets ready for work, he dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hilarious video of an elderly woman serenading her hubby as he got ready for work has surfaced on Facebook.

The wife’s calming voice made the man bust some moves, clearly displaying that he loved the musical treat as he showed off his dancing skills.

The video has received more than 4000 views and thousands of likes and comments from Facebook users who praised the couple’s love and happiness.

