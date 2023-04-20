A young lady has left many social media users in awe after she was seen in a video handling a big truck

In the video, the lady bravely handled the wheel of the large truck and manoeuvred it with ease as she drove around a compound

Many netizens were amazed that someone so young could handle such massive vehicle, as they gushed over her determination

In a world where women are constantly breaking gender norms and defying societal expectations, a young lady has taken TikTok by storm with her impressive driving skills.

In a video shared on her TikTok account with the name Omoladegold301, the lady could be seen confidently driving a big truck as she sat with pride behind the wheel of the giant vehicle.

The brave lady was behind the wheel of a large truck. Photo Source: Tiktok/ @Omoladegold301

Source: TikTok

The video shows the brave girl behind the wheel of a large truck, manoeuvring it with ease as she drove around a compound.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people couldn't believe their eyes

It was hard to believe that someone so young could handle a vehicle of that size, but she proved that anything is possible with determination and practice.

Some people have even started a campaign to find her and offer support for her future endeavours. Others have commented on the video, amazed at how effortlessly she made the task look.

The video has since gone viral and gotten over 26,000 likes and more than 2,000 shares as of the time of writing this report.

Watch the video:

Some Tiktok comments are highlighted below:

@mandogra1 said:

wow dats gud dear ...bt u could have made it without a song jxt a engine sounds

@mandogra1 commented by saying:

wow dats gud dear...bt u could have made it without a song jxt a engine sounds

@fatimadiaby23:

You are the pride of fighter women. ...Congratulation

@elffeltower20 reacted:

In Ghana all the ladies are slay queen's and facebook presenters

@gent_vic happily commented:

hi dear, I saw this video on Facebook, searched on TikTok and found itI just followed you, am very happy for you

Nigerian lady who drives trailer for a living shows confidence

In a related story, Legit.ng shared a video of a Nigerian lady driving a truck that stirred massive online reactions as people wondered where she got her passion.

On the lady's TikTok page, she had several videos showing her at the steering wheel of a trailer.

In one of them, the lady checked all the vehicle's tyres before commencing her journey.

Source: Legit.ng