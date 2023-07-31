A pretty lady who drives a truck has revealed that she made $4200 (N3,328,500) for a single trip as she drove a big vehicle in a video

In a separate clip, the lady wondered why many people were surprised when she told them her weekly earning was $13,000

Social media users who loved her courage told her to be safe on the road as she keeps succeeding as a female driver

A hardworking lady working as a truck driver abroad has shared a video of her checking her vehicle before setting out on a trip.

The lady revealed that she shared the video to inspire girls like her. She said she was going for her next load which she would be paid $4200 (N3,328,500) for a single trip of 1323 miles.

People said that they are proud of the lady. Photo source: @ladylucky26

Source: TikTok

Pretty truck driver inspired many

The lady told women in the industry to be their dispatch drivers. Her TikTok page shows she always makes videos about her truck driving job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another clip, she revealed how she made $13,000 (N10,302,500) weekly. Many thronged her comment section to praise her.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jerzeybarber said:

"I definitely respect your hustle Sis... respect."

user7528520702379 said:

"I saw you in Florence SC on Friday getting fuel but didn't get chance to speak to you."

johnnytaylor470 said:

"Impressive!"

johnnyestes82 said:

"Get your Bag Momma I love it be safe out there."

platonicsurvivour said:

"I tap into your blessings."

Herbert Jones633 said:

"I'M A TRUCKER ALSO. GET IN DONE SWEETHEART. BE SAFE. GO EASY."

charmatee2 said:

"Always want to drive a truck. It’s going to happen one day though."

Vearnita0426 said:

"Love It u go Girl self made."

Mrclean0369 said:

"Trucking will never be the same."

gochastapasbar said:

"Girls are getting it done! Love it."

Mr pujeh said:

"Really like ur job and also trying v to be one."

Lady with truck driving job cruised in her Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman on TikTok, @rmokaya, who works as a truck driver, made a video that got many praising the success she has achieved for herself.

In the TikTok clip she shared, the woman came to work in a clean Mercedes Benz car. After getting out of the vehicle, she went straight towards a fleet of trucks and opened one of them.

Another female truck driver

Similarly, a video of a Nigerian lady driving a truck stirred massive reactions online as people wondered where she got her passion from.

On the lady's TikTok page, she has several videos showing her at the steering wheel of a trailer. In one of them, the lady did a proper check of all the vehicle's tyres before commencing her journey.

Source: Legit.ng