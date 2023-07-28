Two sisters do the Kilimanjaro dance challenge as they have mastered it with ease

In a viral video, the little girl and her sister displayed their exceptional moves

The elder sister was more active, while the younger one appeared shy in front of the camera

The Kilimanjaro dance challenge is one of the most popular and difficult trends.

However, two sisters have mastered it with ease.

Eldest was more confident with the camera. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a viral video, the little girl and her sister showed off their flawless moves to the catchy song by a South African artist.

The elder sister stole the show with her confidence and charisma, while the younger one is a bit shy in front of the camera.

The video has amazed many viewers who were impressed by how the kids learnt to do the tough dance when many adults are still struggling to get it right.

The video has received thousands of views and comments.

Many people praised the sisters for their talent and effort, and some even said they should go viral with the video.

The Kilimanjaro dance challenge involves a series of fast and complex steps that require a lot of practice and skill.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Siatopaz reacted:

"Kanti what's wrong with me these kids do it So perfectly."

@CERTIFIED_LONER said:

"This kids can dance Godeo..omo I have confirmed it today that I am a stick ..0ya my fellow stick pls like my comment."

@Gigi 242 wrote:

"Their dance is 100% beautiful and awesome."

@pinkyvicky367 commented:

"Upcoming Afronita and Endurance ohh."

@Mooshe also commented:

"She did it so beautifully e."

@Mimilove:

"Who watch it more than thousand times."

Source: Legit.ng