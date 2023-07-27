A heartwarming and exciting video of a young kid fixing a car like a professional mechanic has gone viral

A young kid who loves fixing cars has become an internet sensation on TikTok.

The 31-seconds video captured the boy’s amazing passion for car repairs.

The talent and passion for car repairs impress many people.

Source: TikTok

He is dressed in a dirty mechanic’s uniform, showing that he is learning the trade from a professional.

He confidently handles the tools and parts, demonstrating his skill and knowledge.

Little boy repairs car effortlessly impressing many people

He even smiles at the camera, revealing his joy and pride in his work.

Many viewers have praised the boy for his dedication and enthusiasm.

The video is a testament to the boy’s potential and dreams, and an inspiration to many others who share his passion.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@RasGda reacted:

"Teach them skills not locusts, this child will never sleep with an empty stomach."

@Serginio said:

"This was me helping my dad naw I'm a mechanic thank yoU dad for teaching me."

@bishopmogendi wrote:

"Wastage of time find the value of x."

@akaninyenefridayj commented:

"Far better than those children in the Sunday school church."

@TLOTLeGo.FrAnS also commented:

"15 years experience before the age of 20. I wasted 6 good yrs in university ending up becoming private school teacher."

@nwachinaekeonyeez:

"I still don't know why they taught me body parts of the frog and the bird."

