A viral TikTok video showed twins spilling their mum’s costly palm oil

The cheeky pair, who thought the palm oil was a fun toy, splashed it all over the floor and their clothes

Some viewers commented that asides buying another one the mum would have a hard time scrubing the stained floor

A hilarious TikTok video captured the moment two naughty twins decided to have some fun with their mum’s expensive palm oil.

The mischievous duo, who apparently mistook the red liquid for a playful toy, poured it all over the tiled floor and their white clothes, creating a messy scene.

The twins also wore identical clothes. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Some viewers sympathized with the mum, who would have to face the daunting task.

She would have to scrub the stained floor and washing the oily clothes as soon as she discovered the twins’ prank.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Sufeeshinkafi reacted:

"5 days adey sapele road, I no go back no go front, they no gry make back, which kind government be dis,....somebody like my comment if understand."

@BolokadaConde said:

"Where do I start? The imagination of cleaning it is giving me headache already."

@mrsbluetang wrote:

"Well done to the camera man or woman."

@kkaojeskincareorganic commented:

"Ah wetin be dis na to join them start crying be that."

@sulaimansani322 also commented:

"She was even trying hard to do a breaking dance."

Morojurereoluwa_Store

"The calm one started why the one with spoon make it obvious ejire will not kill me oo00 in this era of 500 per liter petrol."

@aminayakubu09:

"De have finished their mother ooo in this economy of today?"

@User9483881702104:

"Well done my beautiful twins, please arrange the house well okay. i still want you guys to come and arrange my okay love yoU."

