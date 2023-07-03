A funny video of little girl in cele clothes doing the Kilimanjaro dance in church has gone viral on TikTok

A funny video of a little girl in church clothes doing the Kilimanjaro dance moves has caught the attention of people.

The video showed the girl dancing on the back of church to the catchy dance move which is very popular in Nigeria.

Funny little girl doing the Kilimanjaro dance stopped by her mother. Photo credit: @_ayanfe0

Source: TikTok

Funny little girl does the Kilimanjaro dance move in church

The girl, who was supposed to dance in a respectful and pious manner, got so carried away by the dance that she switched to the Kilimanjaro style, a trendy genre of dance music that originated in South Africa.

She was in full swing, shaking her head and waving her arms, when her mum rushed to her and intervened.

She muttered something to her daughter that was captured in the recording, but it was clear that she was not amused by her daughter’s antics.

Many social media users who saw the video found it amusing that a girl could dance like that in he church.

The video has gaining traction and has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the little girl doing the Kilimanjaro dance moves below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the dancing little girl below:

@amari748484 reacted:

"Which kind dance be this from our pretty queen."

@Assbam said:

"We don dey find dis pablo pikin since."

@Dlaide wrote:

"Why did this aunty interrupt her."

@kenehenry commented:

"I no know wetin she Dey find up and down."

@Cool_Abrahams also commented:

"Like the vibes from her."

@BoluVA:

"See wetin ayanfe turn my baby to."

@DlaideO:

"Leave her make she dance nau."

@niceikutegbe:

"Gosh so pretty. Why she kill the vibes bayii."

Source: Legit.ng