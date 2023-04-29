A video of a little girl dancing and effortlessly taking on the new kilimanjaro moves has gone viral on TikTok

In the short viral video, the kid showed her immense talent and gave the audience so much entertainment with her dance moves

The child danced excitedly with her legs and moved her hands to pull of the new version of the tough kilimanjaro dance challenge

A little girl filled with the talent of dancing attempted the kilimanjaro dance move and was able to do it effectively.

The short video comprehensively displayed the girl's amazing dance moves which projected that the kid would turn out to be an awesome entertainer.

Little girl dances effortlessly, makes some good moves. Photo credit: @jonathangyema Source: TikTok

Effortless moves from little child

Even though it was not more than a few seconds, the girl tried all kinds of moves which portrayed that she had been following the trends.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed appreciation for the kid and added that they would be following more of the girl's video because of her immense talent in dancing.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 100,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Victor-KE reacted:

"Can't wait to see her as an adult."

@Namelok said:

"Pure happiness."

@vlvlannamlakobs also said:

"Baby gat moves more than me."

@K9NGSTONK9NG commented:

"GOD KNoW IAM.NOT Leaving THIS VIDEO AN TGIS CHILD IS THE BEST I EVER SEE.. LOOK HOW MUCH MOVES SHE DO IN THE video."

@DleudonnéYSSY also commented:

"Dance in the blood."

@chinenyeloy326 also reacted:

"Smile my baby is kiling the song."

@falth6235:

"Born to dance and the rhythm is in her soul."

@AyoOlubowale373:

"This girl got more dance moves than me."

@dewaynethomas35:

"The little baby got it ,let the truth be told."

Source: Legit.ng