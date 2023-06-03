A TikTok clip of a mum learning the Kilimanjaro dance moves from her daughter has gone viral

The young girl showed her mum the steps of the challenging dance routine with confidence and flair

The mum did well to keep up with the moves, but it was the daughter who impressed everyone with her skills

A heartwarming TikTok video of a mum and daughter bonding over the Kilimanjaro dance moves has captured the attention of many viewers.

The adorable clip shows the young girl patiently teaching her mum the intricate steps of the popular dance challenge that requires coordination and rhythm.

Little girl shows her mom how to do tough dance. Photo credit: @neecan_ferris Source: TikTok

Complex dance

The mum tries her best to follow her daughter’s instructions and mimic her movements, but she struggles to keep up with the fast-paced and complex dance.

The daughter, on the other hand, displays her amazing talent and charisma as she performs the dance with ease and grace.

She encourages her mum by making the moves with her, making the video even more delightful to watch.

Loving relationship

The video showcases the fun and loving relationship between the mum and daughter, as well as their passion for dancing.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Okuhlembonde reacted:

"She was too excited for the kilimanjaro."

@MMlaQueen said:

"She understood the assignment."

@Annlella wrote:

"She did better than me."

@danelllevdwesthul commented:

"@Neevan what happend to your ashley pier."

@Israelyte

"She is so adorable."

@BernlceIran also commented:

"She's giving the joy in the sound."

@musllmah

"You look like, the one who made the real video."

@Rudl:

"Naah she nailed it with a happy smile."

@user7188998283368:

"She so enjoyed it."

Little girl effortlessly does the trending kilimanjaro dance moves among others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a little girl filled with the talent of dancing attempted the kilimanjaro dance move and was able to do it effectively.

The short video comprehensively displayed the girl's amazing dance moves which projected that the kid would turn out to be an awesome entertainer.

Even though it was not more than a few seconds, the girl tried all kinds of moves which portrayed that she had been following the trends.

