A mother has shared a video of her three-month-old baby who surprised everyone with his fast growth

The excited mother shared a video of the little boy standing on his own at his tender age but netizens doubted him

To clear the air and wave all doubts, the smart mother shared a video of his birth certificate to confirm her son's age

A video shared by a mother @mummykimberly on TikTok shows her baby standing at only three months old.

In the video, the baby was seen standing perfectly well, while his mother looked on in amazement.

Mum displays birth certificate of 3 months old baby Photo credit: @mummykimberly/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video sparked a conversation on social media with many netizens questioning the authenticity of the video.

Some netizens accused the mother of lying about the baby's age as they claimed he was too tender to stand.

In her response to the comments, the mother shared another video showing her baby's birth certificate.

In the video, she said:

"I'm here to prove some of you wrong and also right. This is his certificate, he was born on the 10th of April."

Despite the mother's efforts to prove the authenticity of the video, many netizens remained sceptical.

Some claimed that the baby is older than 3 months, while others expressed concern about the impact of standing at such a tender age on the baby's development.

However, other TikTok users defended the mother, reiterating that babies can stand at such a young age.

Reactions as mum shows off baby who stood at 3 months

@Balogun Olamide said:

“My baby is 3 months also and he always tries to stand but I don allow him.”

@lovely said:

“We can't see anything if you said 6 months I would believe myself I worked at 7 months.”

@Mercyiv8 commented:

“But this could affect his knee. a doctor once warn me about this.”

@Anulika reacted:

“Beautiful even my babies they done de site ooh they’re 1 month plus.”

@Benita said:

“He’s so big wow cute little boy.”

@Beeeee said:

“I walked at eight months so I can’t doubt.”

@Evelyn'santiago said:

“My boy was born on the 14th of April 2023 but he can stand.”

@phunm said:

“Babies can start learning how to stand at 3 months na. some kids are very fast.”

@Iyarhe Lawrenta said:

“My baby sis started walking at 6 months it was very hard for people to believe.”

@Ninah said:

“It will affect his legs oo, he can start standing by 6 months it’s better.”

@spunky commented:

“Even if na me born am, I still dnt believe, meanwhile u're hurting that baby pls.”

@Jenna Whyte reacted:

“As some people children no dey grow fast then think say nah so other children dey too.”

@poundsterling0000 said:

“You are hurting the poor baby spine. You don’t get paid for standing him up that early. Stop it!”

Source: Legit.ng